NEMA lauds Lagos, Ogun collaboration on traffic management

July 19, 2021



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has lauded the governments of Lagos and for the support in resolving the challenges being experienced during the festive period within Lagos state and Lagos- Ibadan corridor.

The Director-General, NEMA, Alhaji Habib Mohammad, gave the commendation statement on Monday .

Mohammed said the intervention had facilitated free flow of that enhance the safety of the travelling public in and out of Lagos state.

He said that deepening of more collaboration and information sharing engender disaster risk reduction strategy in the citizens.

Mohammed said the agency had directed all over the to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure “Safe Eid-El-Kabir Celebrations.”

He recalled that NEMA and Lagos State of the FRSC had appealed to motorists on safety measures to adopted during the festive season.

He added that the relevant emergency management from both and the FRSC had mobilised men and materials for hitch free traffic during the Sallah celebrations on the Lagos- Ibadan corridor. ()

