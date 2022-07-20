NEMA, IOM receive 34 voluntary returnees from Chad

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has received 34 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Chad.

Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, Head, Abuja Operations Office, NEMA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.

Uwazuruonye said that the returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by staff of IOM, NEMA Operations Office, and other key stakeholders.

He said that the agency had on July 14, welcomed a previous batch of 41 Nigerians.

He listed the first batch of returnees to include; 12 adults and 29 children, while the second batch consisted of 27 adults and seven children.

“Both batches were accommodated and profiled by IOM and NEMA personnel, after which they were released to go back to their home states.

“Most of them are from Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Kebbi and Niger states.

“Receiving the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government and NEMA’s Director-General, they were advised to remain good citizens as they go back to their home states,” Uwazuruonye said. (NAN)

