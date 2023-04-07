NEMA headquarters will be ready by April 21 – Minister

By Ruth Oketunde

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Socal Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar-Farouq, on Thursday said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters, under renovation since 2019, will be ready by April 21.

The minister said this when she visited the NEMA headquarters site in Abuja.

Umar-Farouq said her visit was to inspect the ongoing work and ensure that the contractors deliver on time so that the complex would be commissioned before May 29.

She further said that she had given the contractors all necessary and adequate support to ensure that they meet the target.

Also, the Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, expressed satisfaction with the level of renovation work done on the site.

“From the look of things, the minister is very satisfied with the ongoing renovation work and I believe we will move into this building in two to four weeks time.

“This is a project that started in 2019. I came on board in 2021. Two of the buildings were done under my watch.

“There is need that the project this administration started should also be commissioned by it, that is why there is need for her to assess what we have really done.

“This people have done a very good job. They have produced a world class emergency agency. We have a clinic and structures to accommodate everybody.

“The office we are presently renting, you can see that some people are presently in containers. Some people don’t even have desks,” he said.

Ahmed said that there was the need for the renovation of its headquarters, adding that by April 30, all its staff and department would move in. (NAN)