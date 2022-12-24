NEMA flags off “operation eagle eye” in Borno to mitigate accidents 

By Hamza Suleiman

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday flagged off “Operation Eagle Eye” in Maiduguri, in readiness to mitigate accidents and other emergency occurrences, during the 2022 yuletide.

Usman Muhammad-Aji, the North East Zonal Coordinator NEMA, said at the event that the exercise would check road traffic abuse and sensitise motorist on safety tips.

He said that NEMA is partnering Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), to carry out the operation.

He explained that Operation Eagle Eye is an annual exercise targeting road users during the festive season to ensure hitch-free travels.

“The Exercise is conducted by NEMA in collaboration with the lead Agency, the FRSC. It involves sensitizing road users on the need to obey traffic rules to avoid road crashes and ensure prompt response to assist victims of road crashes travelling for the yuletide,” he said. (NAN)