NEMA emphasises significance of data in disaster risk management

Risk

By Philomina Attah

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, on Thursday emphasised the significance of data in disaster risk management.

Umar, who said this at a workshop organised by NEMA in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Abuja, said that effective decision-making relied on both quantitative and qualitative data.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day workshop is part of the Sahelian Resilience Project funded by the Swedish government, focuses on disaster data collection.

She highlighted the workshop’s role in equipping NEMA personnel with essential skills in geo-spatial data.

Umar who was represented by Mr Daniel Obot, the Director, Disaster Risk Reduction, underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that no one was left behind in disaster response efforts.

She acknowledged the support from the Government of Sweden and the UNDP which facilitated the acquisition of equipment for data collection.

She called for participants’ commitment to achieving the workshop’s objectives, reinforcing the need for timely and accurate data in disaster management across Nigeria and the Sahel region.

Mr Usman Kibon, from the Center for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies, ABU, Zaria, said that the project, when concluded, would help the Nigeria government and policy makers make proper plan for development.

Speaking to newsmen in the sidelines of the workshop, Kibon said that the project was aimed at creating a centralised hub for data for disaster loss and damage for the country and Sahel countries.

“This is in order to guide development in their respective countries.

“You can not plan without data. So, this is the essence of this project.

“The climate is changing and that has affected other factors that can lead to development. We need data to plan well, we need data to manage our rresources or meaningful development,” he said.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, disaster management experts, and representatives from various humanitarian organisations to identify gaps and share experiences.

The main objective is to enhance capacity for effective data collection during disasters, which is crucial for informed decision-making and response planning. (NAN)