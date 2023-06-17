NEMA donates to fire victims in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday in Gusau distributed food and non-food items to fire disaster victims and vulnerable persons in Zamfara.

NEMA’s Head of Sokoto Zonal Office, Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi distributed the relief materials to the victims.

Kafindangi said that the donation was to reduce the impact of the disasters on the victims.

“The Federal Government is here to support the victims, show kindness, and provide succour to the vulnerable households who were affected by the humanitarian problems,” he added.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Nakwada commended NEMA for its continuous support to disaster victims in the state.

He described the gesture as timely considering the challenges faced by communities in the state due to insecurity.

According to him, the state governor has been engaging security agencies and other stakeholders to provide lasting solutions to the security challenges bedevilling the state.

In their remarks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Murtala Musa and Aisha Abdullahi appreciated the federal government for the gesture and pledged judicious utilisation of the items. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

