NEMA donates relief materials worth N80m to victims of flood in Abia

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials worth over N80million to victims of flood and landslide in Abia to cushion the effects of the disaster.

Mr Evans Ugoh, Head of Imo/Abia Operations office of NEMA confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Wednesday in Owerri.

He said that the beneficiaries were victims of flood and landslide disasters in Umuokom community in Ikwuano LGA, Umunkpeyi-Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA and Amaeke-Ibeku in Umuahia North.

Ugoh listed the donated items to include: 525 bags of rice, 525 bags of beans, 525 bags of garri, and 180 bags of iodised salt.

Other items donated include: 1,000 pieces of foam, 1,000 pieces of blankets, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets and 1,000 pieces of nylon mats, among others.

Ugoh said the distribution of the relief materials was officially launched on Aug. 28 and concluded on Sept. 4.

“I want to confirm to you that the Owerri Operations office on behalf of the Director General of NEMA, Mohammed Mohammed, has concluded distribution of the relief items to victims of landslide and flood in Abia.

“We have so far distributed relief materials worth over N 80 million in fulfilment of our mandate and with the approval of the NEMA DG, we believe that, this little donation will cushion the effects of the disaster,” he said.

He stated that the distribution was carried out in conjunction with Abia State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), NGOs and security agencies, among others. (NAN)

