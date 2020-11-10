NEMA donates relief materials to Sokoto flood victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials to victims of flood in Tambuwal and Bodinga Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Sokoto State.

NEMA Director General, retired AVM Mohammed Muhammad, presented the materials at a ceremony in Tambuwal, headquarters of Tambuwal LGA on Tuesday.

Represented by NEMA Head of Information, Sokoto Operations Office, Mr Aliyu Muhammad, Muhammad said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardship being faced by the victims.

He said that the materials included food and non food items.