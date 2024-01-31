NEMA donates relief materials to 400 households in Kaduna State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) delivered relief materials to 400 households impacted by the September 2023 bandits’ attack on Saya Saya community in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

Nine persons were killed when the bandits attacked the community, injuring many worshippers at a religious centre.

Items that NEMA delivered on Wednesday were 400 bags each of maize, rice, and beans, 40 kegs of vegetable oil and 40 cartons each of seasoning cubes and tomato paste and 20 bags of salt.

It also delivered 400 bags of cement, 300 bundles of roofing sheets, 50 packs of roofing sheet nails and 100 bags of wood nails.

Ms Ruqayya Amin, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, represented Mr Imam Garki, North West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA to deliver the relief materials.

She said the Federal Government approved the relief materials not as compensation for the loss of lives and properties, but as a token to bring relief to the victims.

She urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials appropriately to ameliorate their plight. (NAN)

By Ezra Musa

