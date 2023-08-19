NEMA donates relief materials to 23,000 flood victims, vulnerable persons in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has donated relief materials to 23,000 farmers and vulnerable persons affected by the 2022 flood in Niger.

The Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, said this during the inauguration of the distribution of the support materials in Minna on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the intervention was tagged “Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI)”.

Ahmed, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, Distribution Supervisor, said the intervention was to support farmers affected by 2022 flood and other most vulnerable persons to cushion the effects of the disaster.

“Recall that the sad incident of the 2022 flood disaster affected many communities across the country including Niger,” he said.

Ahmed listed the items to include; sewing and grinding machines, 25kgs bags of rice, 10kgs bags of beans and sorghum, vegetable oil salt, tomato paste sachets and seasoning.

Others were mosquito nets, rubber mats, blankets, plastic buckets, mattresses, cooking pots, toilet soaps, detergents and cooking stoves.

The rest were: Maize and rice seeds, herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancers , liquid fertilizers and water pumps, among others.

Ahmed advised the beneficiaries to make proper use of the items to improve their socio-economic conditions.

In his remarks, Mr Garba Yakubu, Deputy Governor of Niger, commended NEMA for always being there for the downdrodden.

Garba, represented by Mr Bello Ibrahim, his Deputy Chief said the items would go a long way in complementing the state government’s efforts in bringing succour to the victims.

Earlier in his welcome address, Alhaji Garba Salihu, acting Director General of Niger Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), pledged that the items would be distributed to the genuine victims.

One of the beneficiaries, Suleiman Ibrahim, thanked the Federal Government for the gesture, adding that items would go a long in alleviating their sufferings.(NAN)

