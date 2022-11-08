NEMA donates relief items to vulnerable persons, flood victims in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Tuesday donated relief materials to vulnerable persons and flood victims in Niger.

Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, said while handing over the items to the Niger Government that the grains were part of the 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Represented by Hajiya Zainab Sa’idu, Head, NEMA Minna Operations Office, Ahmed, explained that the grains were to be distributed to all states of the federation including FCT to give succour to the most vulnerable groups of persons.

He said that the grains allocated for Niger were; 166 metric tonnes of maize or 3,320 bags of 50kg, 142 metric tonnes of sorghum or 2,840 bags of 50kg and 6.2 metric tonnes of millet or 1,250 bags of 50kg.

Ahmed said that the grains would be distributed to the beneficiaries alongside the minister, lawmakers and officials of the Nigerian Red Cross, officials of the agency and SEMA, religious and community leaders.

He said the grains were to cushion the effects of banditry, economic downturn and pre-harvest food shortage that had increased the vulnerability of a segment of the populace in the recent past.

The D-G further disclosed that the agency had delivered additional food and non-food relief items to further support persons affected by flood disasters in Niger.

Ahmed said the items comprised 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt 20kg, 75 kegs of vegetable oil 20 litres, 75 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomato.

Other items were 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito-treated nets, 60 cartoons of bath soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1,000 pieces of children’s wear, 1,000 pieces of women’s wear and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear.

He appealed to the state government to strengthen local government emergency management committees to take disaster management to the grassroots with global best practices.

Ahmed said, ”disasters are local and the first life-saving responders were always local,” urging the state government to set aside ‘predictable funds’ for Niger SEMA to enable it respond quickly to disasters, safeguard lives and livelihoods.

In his response, Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director-General of Niger Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), commended the Federal Government for its sustained responses to the plight of the people of the state.

He said that the agency would collaborate with other team members to ensure that the items reach the intended beneficiaries across the state. (NAN)

