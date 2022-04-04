NEMA donates medical equipment, food to cholera victims in Taraba

By Martins Abochol

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated medical equipment and food items to victims of 2021 Cholera outbreak in Gassol Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mustafa Habib, Director General of NEMA, while flagging off the distribution of the items in Mutun Biyu on Monday, said the government had found it necessary to bring succour to the victims of cholera outbreak in the community.

Habib, represented by Mr Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations NEMA, Adamawa-Taraba Office, said both the drugs and other medical consumables would be distributed to the primary healthcare centres in the area.

He said the agency had approved the demand by Sen. Yusuf Yusuf, representing Taraba Central Senatorial District, for the intervention in the supply of both medical equipment and food items to 900 victims of 2021 cholera outbreak in the area.

The director general said 250 households were to benefit from the food items, and that the medical equipment would further boost healthcare delivery in the area.

He advised beneficiaries of the food items not to sell their relief materials to traders.

Habib also advised residents to be conscious of environmental hygiene to prevent further outbreak of cholera and other infectious diseases.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Blessing Danasabe, thanked the Federal Government for the provision of both medical equipment and food items.

Danasabe also commended Yusuf for ensuring that the affected communities benefited from such a gesture.

Another beneficiary, Mr Isa Abubakar, thanked both the senator and NEMA for ensuring delivery of the items.

He said the materials would go a long way in reducing the hardship caused as a result of the cholera outbreak as well as improving medical care within affected communities.

NAN reports that the distribution, which was peaceful, was witnessed by officials of Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (TSEMA).

NAN reports that cholera outbreak had claimed several lives and displaced many indigent people of Gassol Local Government Area. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

