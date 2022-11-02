NEMA donates drugs, consumables to 3 hospitals in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday, donated drugs and consumable items to three hospitals in Kano, to support victims of disasters in the state.

NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Habib, said the donation was part of Federal Government’s effort to support people affected by gas explosions and other forms of disasters.

Habib, represented by the Territorial Coordinator for Kano and Jigawa offices, Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, said that the agency had earlier promised to support the three hospitals for the prompt medical attention given to the victims of explosion.

The hospitals include: Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital (MMSH), Ja’en Primary Health Care and Sharada Primary Health Care.

He listed some of the items donated to include 10 cartons of IV infusions, including five per cent normal saline, hand sanitiser, methylated spirit, 50 cartons of Hydrocortisone Injection, surgical gloves among, others.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Saleh Jili, on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, commended NEMA’s kind gesture.

“We hope this kind of synergy between SEMA and NEMA will continue,” Jili said.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

Speaking earlier, Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, said the donation would go a long way in improving healthcare services in the state.

Tsanyawa, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Kano, Amina Aliyu-Musa, Commended NEMA for the support, especially to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, which was used as referral point for almost all disaster cases in the state.

“The state government spent over N15 million on drugs and consumables on Sharada disaster victims in the three hospitals, which offered emergency health services,” Tsanyawa said.

According to him, the state government will not relent in its effort to improve the wealth and health of its citizens, including during emergency and disaster situations. (NAN)

