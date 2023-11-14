….NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of Zaria mosque collapse

By Ezra Musa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims of Zaria Mosque collapse in Kaduna.

Mustapha Habib, Director- General of the agency while presenting the items for onward distribution on Monday, said 100 persons would benefit from the relief assistance.

According to him, the gesture is not compensation for the loss of lives, but as a token to bring relief to the victims.

Represented by, Abbani Garki, North-West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Habib condoled with the state government over the loss of lives and property to the accident.

He said that the items were 100 bags of rice, beans and maize, 50 cartons of sphagetti, 10 bags of salt, 20 kegs of vegetable oil, 10 cartons of seasoning, 100 blankets, plastic buckets, cups and plates.

Others were; 100 pieces of men, women and children’s clothes, 100 cartons of detergent, 50 cartons of toilet soap, 100 pieces of mattresses, bath towels, mosquito nets, 100 bundles of roofing sheets, 100 bags of cement and 20 packets of zinc nails.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the relief materials judiciously as a means to cushion their plight.

Receiving the items, Ahmed Bamali, Emir of Zaria, said the relief intervention was a welcome development as was coming at the right time that it would surely serve as a succour to them.

He commended the agency and other facilitators for the gesture that would also reduce the challenges of insecurity in the land, adding that, lack of means led to frustration by extension to other forms of crime.

Bamali urged wealthy individuals and leaders to be generous by providing support for the needy individuals.

Usman Mazadu, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), assured that the relief materials would be distributed to all the targeted beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the tragic event occurred on August 11, which left 10 persins dead while 30 persons sustained various injured. (NAN)

