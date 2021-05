The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of relief materials to 24,925 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by banditry in 14 local government areas of Niger.

This is disclosed in a statement by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head of Media and Public Relations of the agency on Thursday in Abuja.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, Director-General, NEMA, who was represented by Hajiya Zainab Saidu, Head of Minna Operations Office of the agency inaugurated distribution of the materials in Kuta, Shororo LGA.

Other LGAs include: Rafi, Shiroro, Bosso, Munya, Paikoro, Mariga, Kontagora, Magama, Mashegu, Wushishi, Rijau, Borgu, Lapai and Lavun.

According to him, the relief materials were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to complement efforts of the Niger State Government and others to provide relief for the affected persons.

He added that after a joint assessment recently conducted by NEMA and the state government, it was discovered that the IDPs were in need of food support.

“It was on this basis that the presidential approval was obtained and the requisite materials comprised of 5, 412 bags 10kg of rice, 5, 412 bags 10kg of beans, 500 kegs of vegetable oil, 500 cartons of seasoning cubes and 500 bags of iodized salt were delivered to them.

“The materials would be distributed directly to the affected persons in the camps and host communities by NEMA in collaboration with officials of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency,” he said. (NAN)

