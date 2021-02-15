The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun distribution of relief materials to the 1,717 households affected by the 2020 flood disaster in 15 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Taraba.

Mr Kadiri Moses, the Assistant Head of Operations NEMA, Yola office, said on Monday in Jalingo that the victims of the 2019 post-election violence in some LGAs in the state would also benefit from the materials.