NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Ondo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ekiti Operations Office, on Wednesday distributed relief materials to flood-affected persons in some parts of Ondo State.

By Muftau Ogunyemi



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ekiti Operations Office, on Wednesday distributed relief materials to flood-affected persons in some parts of Ondo State.

NEMA distributed the relief materials, under the Federal Government Special Intervention for 2024, to flood victims in Akoko NorthEast and Akoko NorthWest Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, represented by Head of Relief Unit, Mr Ajina Ayodeji, NEMA Ekiti Operations Office, during the distribution, commiserated with the affected communities.

Umar reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to its mandate of providing timely and effective disaster response.

According to the NEMA DG, the wake of climate change on the environment is being witnessed globally.

“There is the need for government, especially at the grassroots, to put more effort towards sensitising and initiating policies to assist communities in combating weather-related disasters.

“These relief materials are not intended to compensate the loss suffered. It is a demonstration of our shared humanity and commitment to your recovery,” Umar said.

The relief items include rice, spaghetti, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomato paste and iodised salt.

Mr Ifeoluwa Ehindero, member, House of Representatives in the constituency, represented by Mr Peter Paul, and other stakeholders in the state, expressed deep appreciation to the Federal Government for the timely intervention.

The lawmaker and stakeholders assured the beneficiaries of transparent distribution of the relief materials.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Oladipupo Jaiyeola, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the DG of NEMA for coming to their aid at the challenging period. (NAN)