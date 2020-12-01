NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Benue

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun distribution of relief materials to victims of the 2020 flood in Benue.

Mr Eugene Nalong, North Central Coordinator and head of the delegation, disclosed his while distributing the materials on Tuesday in Makurdi.

He said that the food and non-food relief materials were for 2020 flood victims in Guma, Makurdi, Agatu and Otukpo Local Government Areas.

Nalong said that the items would be given directly to the beneficiaries, adding that the agency had earlier carried out enumeration of the victims.