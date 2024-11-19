NEMA distributes relief materials to flood-affected communities in Kaduna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced distribution of relief items to persons affected by 2024 floods in three communities of Kaduna South

By Ezra Musa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced distribution of relief items to persons affected by 2024 floods in three communities of Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Imam Garki, North West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, said during the distribution exercise in Kaduna on Monday that the gesture was to reduce the suffering of the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries of the food and non-food items were from Tudun Nupawa, Tudun Wada and Anguwar Mu’azu communities.

The food items consisted of rice, maize, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, salt, spaghetti, tomato paste and beverages, while the non-food items were cement, roofing sheets and nails.

Other non-food items are men, women and children’s clothes and bath towels.

Garki noted that although the palliative would not solve all the problems of the victims, it would cushion the effect of the disaster.

Rep. Hussaini Ahmed (PDP-Kaduna South), commended NEMA Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar for the timely response to support the affected persons.

Also, Mr Bello Adamu, a community leader, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the federal and state governments for coming to their aid. (NAN)