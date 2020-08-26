NEMA distributes relief materials to 638 victims of rainstorm

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to 638 victims of rainstorm in Kebbi.

The Head, NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, represented by Head of Account Unit of the office, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, distributed the materials to the victims in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the windstorm, on June 19, destroyed no fewer than 300 houses at Badariya, Mobile Police Barrack, Bayan-Kara and some parts of Gesse III in Birnin Kebbi.

It also destroyed houses in Kwasara, Ka’oje and Tuga in Bagudu Local Government Area.

Other areas include Saminaji in Koko/Besse Local Government Area, as well as some communities in Bunza Local Government Area.

Soleye said that the agency earlier sent an advanced team on assessment visit to ascertain the level of damage caused by the rainstorm.

“We are here to show concern and give some relief materials to them to cushion the effects of the disaster.

“The relief materials include 114 bags of rice, beans and millet, 12 kegs of vegetable oil, 10 cartons of tin tomatoes, 19 cartons of seasoning cubes, 228 pieces of mattresses, 342 pieces each of mats, blankets and mosquito nets.

“Others are 980 bags of cement, 980 bundles of roofing sheets, 216 packets of nails, 109 bags of three-inch nails and 980 pieces of ceiling boards,” Soleye said.

The coordinator sympathised with the victims for the loss of property.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, said the victims were carefully selected by district and village heads in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area to ensure proper identification.

Dododo noted that the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) indicated that some parts of the state and the country might experience heavy rainfall in 2020.

“The situation may be worse than what was predicted, as we have so far witnessed an extension of flood to other four local government areas that are not among the 11 earlier predicted to witness flood, by NIMET.

“The agency will not relent in its efforts to ensure protection of lives and property.

“We are going to collaborate with all stakeholders in the state to sensitise the public to take precautionary measures against disasters, especially flood and windstorm,” he said.

The Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Council, Alhaji Aminu Magatakarda, commended NEMA for the gesture, and urged the victims to ensure judicious use of the items.

One of the victims, Mr Muhammad Shehu, lauded the agency for providing the relief materials. (NAN).