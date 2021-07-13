NEMA distributes relief items to victims of Boko Haram attack

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) distributed relief items to 2,238 victims of Boko Haram attack at Dabna community Adamawa.

The agency said this a statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, on Tuesday Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) had on July 7, confirmed the attack on Dabna Hong Local Government Area of the state.

It said that more than 10 people killed, while many others wounded.

NEMA’s Director- General, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, delivered the items and sympathised with the victims.

Represented by the Agency’s Head of Operations, Mr Midala Anuhu, Ahmed said the items approved based on joint assessment conducted with officials of ADSEMA.

“The relief materials distributed to the 2,238 persons comprising 373 households.

“The items include 500 (12.5kg) bags of rice, 500 (12.5kg) bags of maize, 500 bags (25kg) bags of beans, 50 cartons of seasoning, 50 (20litres) kegs of vegetable oil, 100 cartons of powder milk, 100 carton of beverage (Milo), 30 bags of salt and 800 pieces of Mattresses.

“Other are 800 pieces of blankets, 800 pieces of nylon mats, 500 pieces of men’s wear, 500 pieces of ’s wear, 500 pieces of children’s wear, 50 rolls of diapers, 100 cartons of toilet soap and 100 cartons of detergents,’’ Ahmed said.

Representative of Dabna community, Mr Simon Buba and District Head of Dugwaba, thanked the Federal Government for the relief items.

Buba, however, appealed for more support to safeguard the community and enable the affected persons to rebuild their damaged homes and restore their livelihoods. (NAN)

