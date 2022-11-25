NEMA distributes relief items to Kogi-East flood victims

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed varieties of non-food items to victims of the recent flood disaster in Kogi-East senatorial district of Kogi State.

Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, Head, NEMA Abuja Operations Office, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Uwazuruonye explained that the items were donated to cushion the devastating effect of the flood on the people and the communities as a whole.

He listed the items to include; blankets, bath towel, plastic plates, spoons, cups, buckets, nylon mats, mattresses, mosquito nets, wax prints, detergents and toilet soaps.

Others are; women and men wear, diapers, sanitary pads, cooking stoves, pots and guinea brocade materials.

Uwazuruonye, who also commiserated with the people, also urged them to use the items given to them judiciously.(NAN)

