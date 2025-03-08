NEMA Distributes KSrelief Food Items in Adamawa State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged off distribution of food baskets provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) as part of its 2025 ETA’AM Basket Project in Nigeria.

The food distribution was flagged off at Damare camp of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Girei Local Government Area with

the state Governor, Hon Ahmadu Fintiri represented by the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration, Mr. Bello Hamadiram. NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, was also represented by the Director Planning Research and Forecasting Dr. Onimode Bandele Abdullahi. Other key attendees at event included NEMA’s Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Fatima Kasim, and Mallam Suleiman Yakubu, Director of NEMA’s North East zone, along with a team from KSrelief led by Mr. Al Yuosef Abdulkarim Abdou-mohsen and Mr. Alotairi Badr Muslat.

Governor Fintiri expressed gratitude to KSrelief for their generous support and acknowledged NEMA’s efforts in facilitating emergency interventions for the state. He requested for more assistance from KSrelief to enhance rehabilitation and reintegration efforts for individuals affected by disasters and other vulnerable populations in the state.

In her remarks, the DG NEMA who was represented by Dr. Onimode praised the continuous humanitarian support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, highlighting its vital role in aiding the Federal Government’s efforts to assist disaster-affected Nigerians.

Mr. Alyousef Abdulkarim Abdou Mohensen, the leader of the KSrelief team, explained that the project was initiated to distribute 4,900 food baskets, each weighing 59.8 kg, to 2450 households each in both Adamawa and Kebbi States, reaching a total of 30,000 beneficiaries.

He further explained that the initiative was part of the Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian efforts to support food security in various countries around the world.

The KSrelief project in Nigeria is being implemented in collaboration with NEMA, reinforcing the commitment to support those in need.