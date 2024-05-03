NEMA distributes foodstuffs to 33,636 persons in 4 states

No fewer than 33,636 persons in Jigawa, Kano and Katsina States have benefited from assorted food items donated by the Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Zubaida Umar, Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, issued to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

According to her, the Saudi Arabia-based KSrelief , donated the food items to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need, outside the Kingdom’s borders.

She said that a total of 5,606 households comprising of 33,636 persons had benefited from the gesture.

“The number of households that received the items in Kano was 2,056, with 1,750 households each in both Jigawa and Katsina States, respectively.

“The food items distributed were in baskets that consisted of 25kg rice, 25kg beans, 4kg masa vita flour, 2litres vegetable oil, 2kg tomato paste, 0.8kg seasoning cubes and 1kg salt.

“Beneficiaries of the food items were jointly enumerated by NEMA and the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) of Jigawa, Kano and Katsina States,” she explained.

The director-general further revealed that no fewer than 50 food baskets were also given to vulnerable persons in camps and host communities, identified by an NGO Maiduguri in Borno.

Umar commended the staffers of the agency for ensuring the equitable distribution of the food items to the beneficiaries in the affected states. (NAN)

By Ezra Musa