NEMA distributes food items to 24,000 IDPs in Kastina State

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed assorted food items to about 24,000 persons displaced by banditry in Jibia and Mani Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit, NEMA on Sunday in Abuja.

The food items distributed include 13,000 of 10kg bags of rice; 120 cartons of tomato paste, 120 cartons of seasoning cubes, 120 (20-liter) kegs of vegetable oil and 120 of 20kg bags of iodized salt.

The Director-General of the agency, Mustapha Ahmed, said the food items distribution was part of intervention by NEMA on behalf of the Federal Government to provide succour to the displaced persons.

Ahmed was represented by Mr Kasimu Jere, a Principal Relief and Rehabilitation Officer in the agency’s North West Zonal Office in Kaduna.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs in Mani, a member of the House of Representatives from the area, Alhaji Aminu Mani appreciated the gesture.

Also, Alhaji Kabiru Mashe, a community leader, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs in Jibia also thanked the Federal Government and NEMA for the intervention.

The food items were distributed to the IDPs in Shinfida, Garin Mai Wuya, Tsambe, Garin Zango and Kwari communities in Jibia LGA and Mani town in Mani LGA of the state. (NAN)

