NEMA distributes food items to 149,448 IDPs in Borno

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has concluded distribution of food items to 149,448 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in 18 camps, liberated in host communities in Borno State.

The agency disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ezekiel said that the distribution of the items was carried out as part of activities to commemorate the World Humanitarian Day, also celebrated in Nigeria.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari, who was at the occasion in Maiduguri, unveiled the materials delivered by NEMA for further distribution to the IDPs.

He said that the unveiling was part of events organised by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and was hosted by the Borno State Government.

“The items distributed by NEMA were 24,908 bags of rice; 24,908 bags of beans and 24,908 bags of maize.

“The distribution also included 2,409 cartons of seasoning; 2,075 cartons of tin tomato; 1,245 bags of salt and 2,409 kegs of vegetables oil.

“The National Emergency Management Agency, on behalf of the Federal Government, has been providing the IDPs with the monthly supplies to the camps, host and liberated communities.

“These camps are located at Madinatu, Muna Garage, Goni Kachala, Customs House and Shuwari Ngom areas of Maiduguri.

The host communities comprise Kusheri, Polo St. Hillary, New Prison, Suleimanti, El-Yakub, Filin -Ball, Bulabulin Ngarnam Khurso Bashar and Wagami, while the liberated communities comprise Benisheik, Mainok and Jakana. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

