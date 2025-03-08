NEMA DG Celebrates Nigerian Women on IWD

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) marked the 2025 International Women’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to Nigerian women, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society, particularly in disaster management.

In a statement, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Director General of NEMA, expressed the agency’s pride in celebrating the accomplishments of women across all fields. “Today, we take a moment to honour the remarkable achievements of women across all spheres of human endeavour, especially in the area of disaster management. Their contributions are invaluable and deserve recognition and appreciation,” she said.

She emphasized NEMA’s ongoing commitment to promoting inclusivity and gender equality, asserting that women’s rights are fundamental human rights. “At NEMA, we are committed to promoting inclusivity and gender equality. We firmly believe that women’s rights are human rights, and we strive to create an environment where every woman can thrive, participate, and lead,” Mrs. Umar continued.

As part of the agency’s celebration, Mrs. Umar extended her warm wishes to Nigerian women, highlighting their strength, resilience, and dedication as sources of inspiration for everyone. “On this special day, we extend our heartfelt wishes to all Nigerian women. Your strength, resilience, and dedication inspire us all.”

NEMA’s message is a reminder of the important role women play in all areas of life and the agency’s continued efforts to support gender equality within its ranks and across the nation.