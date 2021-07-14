NEMA DG assures of sustained support to Borno IDPs

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustafa Habib, has arrived in Maiduguri to assess ongoing distribution of food rations to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Addressing some of the IDPs at Bakasi camp in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Habib said he was there to see first hand how the exercise was being conducted.

Habib, who lauded the matured conduct of the IDPs during the exercise, assured them of sustained Federal Government’s support, saying that the timely arrival of this month’s ration, which included clothes for children, was to ensure that they have a happy Eid El Kabir celebration.

Earlier, North East Zonal Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mrs Wagami Lydia-Madu, said over 7000 households would benefit from the routine exercise at the Bakasi camp.

She said each household would get a ration comprising 10 kg of rice, beans, maize and a variety of condiments.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Mrs Halima Adamu, lauded the sustained intervention by NEMA for the past seven years and urged them to consider increasing the rations as it had been the best intervention so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 35,508 households comprising those in camps, host and resettled communities are expected to benefit from the exercise in Borno. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...