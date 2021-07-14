NEMA DG assures of sustained support to Borno IDPs

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Management Agency (NEMA), Mustafa Habib, arrived in Maiduguri to assess ongoing distribution of food rations to Internally Displaced () in the .

Addressing some of the at Bakasi camp in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Habib said there to see first hand how the exercise being conducted.

Habib, who lauded the matured conduct of the during the exercise, assured them of Federal ’s support, saying timely arrival of this month’s ration, which included clothes for children, to ensure that they have a happy Eid El Kabir celebration.

Earlier, North East Zonal Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mrs Wagami Lydia-Madu, said over 7000 households would benefit from the routine exercise at the Bakasi camp.

She said each household would get a ration comprising 10 kg of rice, beans, maize and a variety of condiments.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Mrs Halima Adamu, lauded the intervention by NEMA for the past seven years and urged them to consider increasing the rations as it had been the best intervention so far.

The News  Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a of 35,508 households comprising those in camps, host and resettled communities are expected to benefit from the exercise in Borno. (NAN)

