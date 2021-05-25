NEMA deploys rescue team as Petrol Tanker Crashes, Explodes in Egbeda, Lagos

A tanker fully loaded with about 45,000 litres of PMS exploded immediately after crashing at Banire/Ejigbadero Busstop, Egbeda, .

incident which occurred at about 20 minutes past midnight (0020) involved a tanker which reportedly loaded at Abuke Ado, in .

tanker with no registration number is still half filled with PMS and stranded across major highway. No live was lost or property destroyed.

Police Disaster Management Unit and Gowon Estate have apprehended driver of truck.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also reacted immediately to the distress alert and quickly responded.

Presently, efforts are to decan and transload the volatile content to another tanker before the road can be reopened for traffic.

Also at the scene of the incident are the Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Police DMU and the Gowon Estate Police Division.

