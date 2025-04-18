NEMA Delivers Relief Items to Operation Safe Corridor in Support of de-radicalization of Repentant Ex-Combatants

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief materials in support of the Federal Government’s De-radicalization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRR) programme for repentant ex-insurgents.

The initiative, which is being implemented under Operation Safe Corridor, is part of a non-kinetic approach to addressing the country’s security challenges by providing psychological support, vocational training, and societal reintegration for former combatants.

The relief materials delivered by NEMA comprised of both food and non-food items, including bags of rice and maize, gallons of vegetable oil, cartons of seasoning, bath towels, guinea brocade fabrics, and men’s clothing, among other essential supplies. These items are intended to support the daily needs and welfare of the programme’s beneficiaries currently undergoing rehabilitation.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, handed over the materials to the Commander of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, at the rehabilitation camp located in Gombe State. The Director General NEMA was represented at the event was the Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Abang Oyong.

In her remarks, Mrs.Zubaida Umar emphasized that the support was part of NEMA’s ongoing commitment as a stakeholder in the DRR programme. She noted that the delivery also responded to a recent request from the Operation Safe Corridor leadership, reaffirming the agency’s dedication to collaborative efforts that promote national peace and stability.

In his response, Brigadier General Ali expressed gratitude to NEMA for the timely intervention. He commended the Agency’s consistent support, which he said plays a critical role in sustaining the progress of the rehabilitation process and ensuring the well-being of the participants.