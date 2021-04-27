Rtd AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has lauded the UN’s humanitarian support to victims of insurgency and displacement.

Muhammed gave the commendation when he received a joint team of the UN Office of the Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary General to Central Africa (UNOCA) and the Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed also sought for more humanitarian assistance from UN agencies to ensure that peace finally returns to the Northeastern part of the country.

“You have proved beyond reasonable doubt that humanitarian assistance is of cardinal importance for victims of natural disasters and other forms of emergencies.

“We thank the United Nations for all the support to the people of Nigeria in addressing the needs of the people in the Northeast.

“Specifically, the United Nations systems in Nigeria has been of immense assistance in raising funds to address the humanitarian needs in the displaced people.

“It is sad that currently resources meant for development purposes have been directed either to fight insurgents or to respond to needs of the displaced persons.

“Much more will still be needed for life saving, rehabilitation and recovery of the displaced, we therefore, still look forward to support of the United Nations in bringing about peace in the Northeast”, he said.

Speaking, Mr Moki Lifongo, Leader of the team said the aim of the meeting was to engage with the agency on how to collect information that will be used to promote regional peace and security in Central and West Africa.

He explained that team was on a joint working level mission to the Lake Chad Basin Countries to engage with national stakeholders on the situation on ground and reinforcement of cooperation to address the multidimensional crises facing the region.

He added that it would be of immense benefit if disaster management agencies of the countries within the Lake Chad Basin, work together towards providing support to displaced persons affected by insurgency and other disasters in the region. (NAN)

