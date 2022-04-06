NEMA D-G inaugurates anti-corruption unit

By Ruth Oketunde

Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mustapha Ahmed, has inaugurated Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in the agency to further help in the fight against corruption in the country.

Ahmed, in a statement issued by NEMA’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, on Wednesday in Abuja, said that it had become imperative to have a functional anti-corruption unit in the agency.

He added that the unit, recognised by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), would assist the Federal Government in its anti-corruption war.

“There was an inaugurated ACTU in the agency in 2014 for the first time and the tenure ended in 2017.

“Since then, the existence of ACTU in the agency had not been recognised by ICPC, as it was not established as statutorily required.

“Upon assumption of office, and having been informed of the mandate of ACTU in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), it had become paramount for me to ensure that this inauguration takes place as quickly as possible.

“The collective fight against corruption cannot be over-emphasised. No wonder the ICPC, as part of its mandate, thought it wise to establish ACTUs in MDAs,” he said.

Ahmed, while congratulating members of the anti-corruption unit, enjoined them to take their responsibilities with all seriousness.

He said that their role was key to ensuring the proper functioning of NEMA.

In his remarks, Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, represented by Lasisi Mutiat, appealed to all MDAs to support the anti-corruption fight in the public sector. (NAN)

