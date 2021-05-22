Retired Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has described the death of Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, and ten others as a big blow to the nation.

Mohammed in a statement by Head of Media and Public Relations, NEMA, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, commiserated with the Nigerian Army and families of the late COAS and others, who died on Friday in Kaduna.

“The untimely death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in an air crash in Kaduna, on Friday, is a big blow to our country.

“It came at a period our military forces are on the brink of ending the security challenges confronting our dear nation.

“To the grieving families of the service men and aircrew that died in the crash, we share your grief and pray that the Almighty God consoles and strengthens you all,” he said. (NAN)

