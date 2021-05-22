NEMA D-G condoles with Nigerian Army, families of COAS, others

Retired Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, Director-General, National Management (NEMA), has described the death of Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, and ten others as a big blow to the nation.

Mohammed in a statement by of Media and Public Relations, NEMA, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, the Army and families of the late COAS and others, died on Friday in Kaduna.

“The untimely death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in an in Kaduna, on Friday, is a big blow to country.

“It came at a period forces are on the brink of ending the challenges confronting dear nation.

“To the grieving families of the service men and aircrew that died in the crash, share your grief and pray that the Almighty God consoles and strengthens you all,” he said. (NAN)

