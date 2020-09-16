NEMA D-G calls for more measures to stem flooding

Share the news













The Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Mohammed, has urged governments of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to activate plans and measures to stem further flooding as the rainy season moves to its peak. Mohammed made the call when he paid a visit to Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi. He said noted that 102 local government areas in 28 states fall within the highly probable flood risk areas, while 275 in 36 states and FCT fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas. “The remaining 397 local government areas fall within the low probable flood risks areas.” The D-G, represented by Director Services of NEMA, James Akujobi, noted that the recurring flood was threatening the agricultural potentials of the country.

“We are here on an advocacy visit on the 2020 flood. Kebbi state is known to be one of the major food producers in the country with the citizens largely engaged in farming activities. “However, the annual occurrences of flood have continued to threaten this potential. “Flood has become a recurring experience in Nigeria. After the 2012 devastating flood, a similar one occurred in 2018 leading to a declaration of disaster emergency in many states,” he noted. Mohammad, therefore, said governments at all levels must evolve strategies to minimize losses through adherence to warning alerts, early preparations and proper responses. “Unfortunately, the predicted floods have started to occur in many parts of the country.

“Therefore, it is imperative to activate all plans and measures against the prediction as the season moves towards the peak,” he said. He said two local government areas, Dandi and Bunza, fall within the highly probable flood risk areas in Kebbi, and advised the governor and other stakeholders to evolve strategies to minimise losses. In his remarks, Bagudu, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, urged the Federal Government to make adequate provision for dry season farming immediately after the floods, in order to overcome food shortage in the country. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting farmers affected by flood to return to their farms.

Also speaking, the Chairman of SEMA, Alhaji Sani Dododo, attributed this year’s flooding in the state to high rainfall, which led to the discharge of water from Goronyo dam in Sokoto state and Bakolori dam in Zamfara. Dododo said that the flood resulted to the death of many people and destruction of farmlands and houses in communities along Rima River. He appealed to the federal government, NGOs and individuals to assist the flood victims. (NAN)

