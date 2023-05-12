NEMA campaigns against diseases in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), began an awareness campaign on measles, Cerebrospinal Spinal Meningitis and cholera in Sokoto communities on Friday.

Its Head of Operations at the Sokoto State office, Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, said the campaign focused on diseases and other epidemics likely to be caused by hot weather conditions.

Addressing Kwanni community, Kafindangi stressed the need for hygiene and charged the people to keep their environment clean at all times.

He said the campaign became expedient in view of recurrent diseases outbreaks in the area.

He enjoined the people to always take preventive measures to stave off diseases.

In his remarks, Malam Bashir Adamu, a Community Health practitioner cautioned families against overcrowding and living in unventilated rooms, especially at night.

He enjoined the people to ensure they had adequate supply of potable water always and to take their bath regularly, especially for children.

Adamu cautioned the people to be wary of patronage of traditional healers or indulgence in self-medication.

Responding, the Ward Head, Alhaji Ahmad Tambari, commended NEMA for the gesture which he described as educative and beneficial for healthy livingTambari advised community members to adhere to health talks to live positive lives and promised to ensure the percolation of the messages in the community. (NAN)