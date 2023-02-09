NEMA calls for violence-free elections

By Rita Iliya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Minna Operations Office, has called for violence-free elections in Niger State, and the country at large.

Hajiya Zainab Sai’du, Head of NEMA Minna Operations Office, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Minna.

Sai’du advocated for proactive measures to be taken by relevant stakeholders in order to prevent any crises during and after the 2023 General Elections.

According to her, only proactive and preventive measures by relevant authorities will ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

She said the agency was concerned about the potential of electoral violence and unrest, which could have devastating effects on lives and property of the people.

The NEMA official therefore, urged all political actors, community leaders, and citizens, to exercise their franchise peacefully, and refrain from any form of violence or intimidation during the electioneering period.

While noting that prevention was best in disaster management, Sai’du said it was however, imperative that the agency continued to sensitise the public on the need to embrace peace during elections.

She further called on politicians to ensure that their supporters operated within the ambit of the law, imbibed the spirit of sportsmanship, as well as channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

She also urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), and other relevant authorities, to take all necessary measures to prevent and manage electoral crises through training of its personnel and adequate deployment of security aparatus. (NAN