NEMA boss promises regular training to equip workers for emergencies

The Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), says the agency will continue to organize training to equip the workers for emergencies.

Muhammed said this on Monday in Enugu during the opening of a two-day workshop on “First Aid Certification and Recertification Course for Staff of NEMA in South-East Zone.’’

The NEMA boss, who was represented by the Zona Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Fred Anusim, said the continuous training of the workers would help to enhance operational readiness of the agency.

According to him, the agency will continue to provide its workers with the right training to give them the right skills for appropriate management of disaster situations.

“Today, we are here for certification and recertification basic first aid course for members of staff of the agency.

“This was approved by the management, in line with the policy drive of the Federal Government to build robust emergency medical services in the country.

“The basic first aid training that commenced here today is for certification of staff members that are being trained for the first time.

“It is also for the recertification of those that have been previously trained but require to be recertified after a stipulated number of years,” Muhammed said.

He said that the agency engaged the Red Cross Society, which is one of NEMA’s major partners, for the training because it is well known for adherence to standard First Aid procedures.

He also said that the course would help to improve and maintain the competencies of the agency’s personnel in disaster management and equip them with life-saving skills.

“It will equip them with proper usage and handling of First Aid Kits and other aspects within the contents of the course.

“Being certified first aiders will also help our staff to feel more secure and confident when dealing with life-threatening emergencies and minimizing risks,’’ Muhammed said.

A participant, Mr. Obinna Nwokike, who is a Search and Rescue Officer, said the training had exposed him to practical ways to resuscitate a life during a disaster.

“I appreciate the director-general for providing the opportunity for this training to ensure we are well-equipped for the job,’’ Nwokike said.

Another participant, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Onyia, said the training had been impactful and highly useful.

Onyia, who is the Head of Department in Search and Rescue in South-East, said, “I will apply the skill to save life whenever we attend to emergencies.” (NAN)