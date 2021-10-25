NEMA begins distribution of food to 35,505 IDPs in Borno

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began routine distribution of food ration 35,505 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Borno.

The Coordinator of NEMA the North East Zonal Office, Ms Wagami Lydia-Madu, said the were displaced persons host and liberated communities Benishiekh, Mainok and Jakana villages of Kaga Local Government Areas of Borno.

She explained that each household would receive rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, salt, tomato paste and seasoning.

“This is following an approval granted by the -General, NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib. as part of efforts of the Federal Government support the Borno state government catering for the welfare of of insurgency,” Lydia-Madu said.

She said that NEMA is also supporting and working with Borno Government through the State Emergency Management Agency on returning the displaced persons back their communities a dignified manner. (NAN)

