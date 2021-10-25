NEMA begins distribution of food to 35,505 IDPs in Borno

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began routine distribution of food ration to 35,505 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

The Coordinator of NEMA in the North East Zonal Office, Ms Wagami Lydia-Madu, said the beneficiaries were displaced persons in host and liberated communities in Benishiekh, Mainok and Jakana villages of Kaga Local Government Areas of Borno.

She explained that each household would receive rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, salt, tomato paste and seasoning.

“This is following an approval granted by the Director-General, NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib. as part of efforts of the Federal Government to support the Borno state government in catering for the welfare of victims of insurgency,” Lydia-Madu said.

She said that NEMA is also supporting and working with Borno Government through the State Emergency Management Agency on returning the displaced persons back to their communities in a dignified manner. (NAN)

