NEMA begins distribution of food items, building materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun the distribution of food items and building materials to victims of flood disaster in eight local government areas of Bayelsa state in 2020.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the relief items was flagged off at the Yenagoa Local Government Area on Thursday with beneficiaries receiving millet, rice, beans and garri.
Other items included stoves, bags of cement, roofing sheets and other items.
Speaking at the event, the Head of Operations, NEMA Edo Zonal Office, Mr Dahiru Yusuf, said that the relief items was for victims of the 2020 floor disaster.
Yusuf said that the immediate distribution of the relief items was in order for the food items that were perishable not to get spoilt before getting to the beneficiaries.
He said that more items were still being expected to be distributed to the flood victims in Bayelsa.
Yusuf explained that the items would be moved to the local government headquarters where they would be shared to the various communities that were mostly affected.
“The item will be shared to the most affected area, while those that are less affected will also receive some things.
“We urged them to share it without been bias. Let it get to the affected victims in there areas,” he said.
Yusuf stated that the distribution of the relief items was carried out in conjunction with the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). (NAN)
Leave a Reply