NEMA begins distribution of food items, building materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun the distribution of food items and building materials to victims of flood disaster in eight local government areas of Bayelsa state in 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the relief items was flagged off at the Yenagoa Local Government Area on Thursday with beneficiaries receiving millet, rice, beans and garri.

Other items included stoves, bags of cement, roofing sheets and other items.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Operations, NEMA Edo Zonal Office, Mr Dahiru Yusuf, said that the relief items was for victims of the 2020 floor disaster.

Yusuf said that the immediate distribution of the relief items was in order for the food items that were perishable not to get spoilt before getting to the beneficiaries.