NEMA begins distribution of farm inputs to 6,573 flood victims in Yobe

September 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Emergency Agricultural Intervention has begun distribution of farm inputs to 6,573 farmers affected by flood disaster in Yobe.

Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Principal Information Officer NEMA North East Zone, made this known on Thursday in Damaturu.

said exercise is under the ‘Federal Government Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund’ farmers affected by 2020 flood disaster in Yobe  in collaboration with state government and other stakeholders.

”6,573 farmers in 11 Government Areas are expected to benefit from this distribution which includes pumping machines, seeds, pesticides, herbicides and fertilizer,” said.

Also speaking, Miss Wagami Lydia, Head of NEMA in Yobe Agricultural Intervention said distribution would boost food security across state.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,