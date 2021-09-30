NEMA begins distribution of farm inputs to 6,573 flood victims in Yobe

The Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme has begun distribution of farm inputs to 6,573 farmers affected by flood disaster in Yobe.

Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the Principal Information Officer NEMA North East Zone, made this known on Thursday in Damaturu.

Ibrahim said the exercise is under the ‘Federal Government Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund’ for farmers affected by 2020 flood disaster in Yobe in collaboration with the state government and other stakeholders.

”6,573 farmers in 11 Local Government Areas are expected to benefit from this distribution which includes pumping machines, seeds, pesticides, herbicides and fertilizer,” he said.

Also speaking, Miss Wagami Lydia, the Head of NEMA in Yobe Agricultural Intervention said the distribution would boost food security across the state. (NAN)

