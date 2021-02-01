NEMA begins distribution of building materials to 281 households in Kaduna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday began the distribution of relief materials to 281 households in Kaduna state to ameliorate their hardship. The households who were victims of recent attacks in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state, were given building materials and motorcycles. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were facilitated by Amos Magaji, member representing Zango Kataf/Jaba federal constituency at the National Assembly.

Presenting the items, the Zonal coordinator of NEMA, Abbani Garki, said the gesture was aimed at uplifting the people of the households who lost loved ones and property to the attacks. Garki noted that the distribution of the items was a follow-up to the agency’s earlier provision of food items to over 800 households in the area. In his remarks, Malam Abubakar Hassan, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the agency would continue to support initiatives designed to empower victims of disaster and attacks.

He implored the beneficiaries to ensure the best use of the items and also work towards harmonious and peaceful co-existence in the area. Also speaking, Magaji commended the Director-General of NEMA for his show of concern towards the plight of his constituents. “Through the help of the new DG of the agency, we are able to provide food and some clothing to those affected by the carnage. “Now we have also received building materials to help them rebuild their destroyed houses and continue with their normal activities,” he said. Magaji said that the area was beginning to reap the fruits of the various peace summits that had taken place.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to NEMA and the lawmaker for coming to their rescue when they needed it most. NAN reports that other items distributed include roofing sheets, bags of cement, packets of zinc nails and pieces of ceiling boards. (NAN)