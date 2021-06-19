NEMA advises residents as another tanker crashes, spills content in Lagos

A tanker conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed on Saturday, spilling its content at Community Road, Ijegun-Imore by Navy Town, Lagos causing panic among residents.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the incident occurred barely 48 hours after a truck carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas exploded at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, killing five persons and injuring 11 others.

No fewer than 25 vehicles were also destroyed in the explosion, which damaged a part of the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza, housing several commercial entities.

Farinloye advised residents of Ijegun-Imore to avoid getting close to the scene of the incident.

He said the area had been cordoned off by emergency response agencies and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) from Abule Ado to prevent any fire outbreak.

According to him, five trucks are also on standby until normalcy is restored. (NAN)

