Nelson Mandela’s daughter, Zindzi dies

July 13, 2020 News Editor Africa, News 0

Share the news

“Zindzi” Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela, the late former president of , has died in Johannesburg.

Her granddaughter Ndileka Mandela confirmed the information to dpa on Monday.

According to state broadcaster SABC, the 59-year-old, who was the younger daughter of Nelson Mandela and his second wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died on Sunday in a Johannesburg hospital.

The details surrounding her are not yet known and a statement is expected to be released by the family in due course.

Mandela was ’s ambassador to Denmark at the time of her .

A spokesperson for the ruling African National Congress, the political party which Nelson Mandela led and which won the country’s first democratic elections in 1994, expressed condolences on SABC. (dpa/NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*