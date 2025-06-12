Neliaku to review GOCOP’s Book on Nigeria Media Renaissance, Perspectives

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced that Dr. Ike Neliaku, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), would review the organisation’s upcoming book on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Confirming this, GOCOP President, Maureen Chigbo, said, the book, titled “Nigeria Media Renaissance: GOCOP Perspectives on Online Publishing,” would be presented at an event chaired by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi.

The Publicity Secretary, GOCOP, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke in a press statement, reiterated that the book presentation would take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10:00 am at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Wuse Zone 4, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Additionally, Nweke said, the event would serve as a fundraiser for the N2.3 billion GOCOP MEDIA CENTRE, a multi-purpose resource centre featuring a secretariat, 21st-century library, and event halls.

Dr. Neliaku, he said, is an accomplished public relations expert, author, and public speaker as well as serves as Chairman of Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of NIPR; and has held notable positions, including Senior Special Assistant to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (2010-2015).

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) promotes professionalism in online publishing, upholding fundamental journalism principles. With 120 corporate publishers as members, GOCOP continues to uphold the highest standards of online journalism.