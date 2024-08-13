NELFUND warns of fake visa sponsorship website

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has warned the public against a fraudulent website falsely claiming to offer foreign visa sponsorship, using the name and logo of NELFUND.

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has warned the public against a fraudulent website falsely claiming to offer foreign visa sponsorship, using the name and logo of NELFUND.

Mr Nasir Ayitogo, Head of Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ayitogo said the website, being promoted on Facebook, redirected users to a site called labari.com.ng.

He stated that NELFUND had no affiliation with such a website or any similar scheme.

“NELFUND’s mission is solely to provide educational loans to eligible Nigerian students to further their academic pursuits within Nigeria.

“NELFUND does not offer visa sponsorships or related services, and any claims to the contrary are entirely false and misleading.”

He added that the fraudulent website was using NELFUND’s name and logo without authorisation to deceive the public, and the fund strongly advised everyone to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with the site or providing any personal information.

Ayitogo said NELFUND was taking immediate steps to address the situation, having reported the matter to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

“We urge the public to rely solely on information provided through NELFUND’s official channels, including the website, www.nelf.gov.ng, and verified social media accounts.

“Any communication from NELFUND will be through these channels, and the public are encouraged to verify any suspicious information directly with us.” (NAN)