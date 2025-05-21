NELFund to disburse loans to 6,004 students of Ibadan Poly

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) says it is set to disburse loans to 6,004 students of The Polytechnic Ibadan (TPI).

By Ibukun Emiola

The Team Lead NELFund and Director Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Aliyu Muhammad said this in Ibadan on Wednesday at the sensitisation programme for students of TPI.

He said that over 300 tertiary institutions were being catered for with over three million applications received on the NELFund portal.

He said that NELFund came to the school to give assurance to the students.

“We saw the memo that the school management wrote regarding your school fees.

“We are assuring you that in the next two weeks, your tuition will be credited to your school account.

“It will be followed by the 20,000 monthly stipend for each student,” he said.

Muhammad said that there was no reason for any student to drop out of school.

He urged the students to stay back in school to read, pass their exams, and finish their studies.

The team lead said that NELFund had opened a job portal that would enable beneficiaries of the loans to get automatic employment after leaving school.

The Director of SERVICOM, Sola Fowobaje, said that children from poor homes now have access to education because of the education loan initiative of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the initiative had brought equal opportunities for every Nigerian child adding that the loan was from a fraction of the taxpayers’ money.

“Once the issue of education is settled, we will have a glorious future.

“It will no longer be an excuse to say, ‘I will not complete my education because of finances, or because of tuition fee.’

“NELFund has come to stay; I can tell you we are not going to disappoint you.

“The loans have been disbursed to millions of students and many more will still benefit,” Fowobaje said.

In his address, the Acting Rector of TPI, Dr Taiwo Lasisi, said that the school had not at any time lied to the students about the loans.

He said that the students who have paid their tuition, whether in part or in full, would be refunded once NELFund credits the school. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)