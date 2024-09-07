NELFUND receives another N2m refund from  former beneficiary

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the receipt of two million Naira, through a bank draft, given by Adegboyega Awomolo, a former beneficiary of student loan.

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

This is contained in a statement by Monalisa Dike, from the Corporate Communications Department of the fund on Friday in Abuja.

Dike said that Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) benefitted from the loan during his undergraduate studies at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) between 1975 and 1977

She said the senior lawyer demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the nation by repaying the loan in full.

“The loan, which at the time amounted to a total of N1,000 for two sessions, was instrumental in helping him complete his law degree.

“Despite several previous attempts, over the years, to refund the loan, Awomolo was unable to fulfill the repayment until now.

“In his letter to the Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, Awomolo expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian government for the opportunity that the student loan provided him,” she said.

According to her, Awomolo acknowledged the transparency and accountability that NELFUND had demonstrated in its current management of student loans.

Dike added that Awomolo’s repayment came as a testament to the lasting impact of President Bola Tinubu’s initiative and the ongoing relevance of NELFUND in supporting Nigerian students.

“His two million Naira repayment serves as full and final settlement of his loan indebtedness, reflecting his dedication to upholding his responsibility to the nation.

“NELFUND remains committed to empowering future generations of Nigerian students and ensuring that access to education is available to all, regardless of financial background.

“Awomolo’s patriotic gesture is another shining example of the enduring value of education and the importance of fulfilling one’s obligation.

“It demonstrates the strength of morality, which still exists amongst Nigerians,” she said.

She, however, said that the funds would be used to fund the education of students who need the loan now. (NAN)