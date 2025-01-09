NELFUND Loan: UniCal students appeal for extension of school fees payments

Students of the University of Calabar (UniCal) have appealed to the management of the institution to extend the deadline registration of courses

By Christian Njoku

Students of the University of Calabar (UniCal) have appealed to the management of the institution to extend the deadline registration of courses and payment of school fees.

The students said the appeal became important because they applied for loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) which was yet to be disbursed.

Mr Johnson David, a 200 Level student of the institution made the appeal obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

In the letter, David said many of the students have applied for the NELFUND loan, which had been verified for some, while others were still pending.

According to him, we are yet to receive disbursement, which has hindered our ability to pay our school fees.

“Furthermore, some students have also applied for the six Clement Joshua School Fees Empowerment and other scholarship opportunities, which were still pending,” he said.

He appreciated the Students Union Government and the University Management for addressing their concerns.

David added that with the understanding and support, they would overcome the challenge and focus on their academic pursuits.

However, reacting to the appeal of the students, the management of UniCal acknowledged the receipt of over N182 million on Dec. 3, 2024 being disbursement made to 1,926 students of the University.

In a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor of UniCal, Prof. Florence Obi, the management appealed that the details of the beneficiaries and the amount credited to each be sent to them to enable them tidy their records. (NAN)