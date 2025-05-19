‎NELFUND disburses April upkeep payment to students‎

‎

‎The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commenced the disbursement of April 2025 upkeep payments to eligible student beneficiaries across the country.

‎By Funmilayo Adeyemi

‎Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications in NELFUND disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

‎Oluwatuyi said, while most payments had been successfully processed, a small number of beneficiaries might experience a delay due to the recent upgrade of the Fund’s payment and application processing system.

‎According to her, the system upgrade is expected to enhance security and support the timely disbursement of upkeep allowances in subsequent payment cycles.

‎“NELFUND is working closely with relevant stakeholders to resolve these issues promptly and ensure that all eligible students receive their entitlements without further delay.

‎“We remain committed to transparency, operational excellence, and the timely delivery of student support in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

‎“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as we continue to improve service delivery for the benefit of Nigerian students,” she said.(NAN)

