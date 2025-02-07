NEITI seeks media partnership to promote public enlightenment

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has sought for closer collaboration with the media to enhance awareness creation

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has sought for closer collaboration with the media to enhance awareness creation on its activities at the grassroots.

Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary, NEITI, said this during a courtesy visit by the Editorial Board of Signature Television, led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Vinmartin Ilo.

Orji, in a statement on Friday by Mrs Obiageli Onuorah, Acting Director, Communications and Stakeholder Management, described the partnership as timely, given the critical role the media played in promoting transparency, accountability and good governance.

“These values lie at the heart of NEITI’s mandate,” Orji said.

He said the media was not just the messenger but a strategic partner in NEITI’s mission to ensure that Nigeria’s extractive sector operates with integrity, openness and efficiency for the benefit of all citizens.

“The power of investigative journalism, public enlightenment and education and agenda-setting remain indispensable in holding both the government and private sector accountable using crucial information and data contained in NEITI reports,” he said.

Orji called for deeper understanding and partnership between the media and NEITI, to take the message of good governance of Nigeria’s natural resources to states, local governments and rural communities.

He said that NEITI had relied on the media to disseminate critical information contained in its industry reports.

This, he said, exposed revenue inflows, governance gaps, policy recommendations, and the impact of the extractive sector on Nigeria’s economy.

He said that the recent revelations in its 2022 and 2023 industry reports, including the staggering losses to oil theft, subsidy payments, and unremitted revenues, require sustained media attention to drive necessary reforms.

“As we continue our work in shaping Nigeria’s approach to energy transition, combating corruption, and strengthening revenue mobilisation, we seek the full support of the media, especially platforms like Signature TV, to amplify our findings and engage the public in meaningful discourse.

“We encourage investigative reporting, feature analyses, and special programming that will ensure citizens, policymakers, and industry stakeholders act on the data we provide,” he said.

Ilo highlighted the contributions of the media in promoting rural based information, dissemination, public education and community engagement, and stressed the need for closer collaboration.

He said that such collaboration would enlighten the oil, gas and mining host communities on the importance of dialogue, constructive civic engagement on issues of social and economic justice, environmental protection and gender inclusion.

Ilo also commended NEITI for its courage, competence and integrity demonstrated over the years in providing quality information and data to the public on the extractive sector. (NAN)